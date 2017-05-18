Ashley Graham couldn't go to the toilet at this year's Met Gala because of her dress.

The 29-year-old model adorned an ivory and red floor-length, figure-hugging, one-shoulder gown to the star studded event in New York earlier this month, where the theme for the evening was Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, and the brunette beauty has admitted her attire proved problematic when she needed to go to the bathroom.

Speaking on 'The Wendy Williams Show', which will air on Thursday (18.05.17), the catwalk icon said: ''I didn't know how to go to the bathroom in it.''

And the fashion muse had to rely on fellow model Jourdan Dunn to be her ''bathroom buddies'' and help one another wriggle out of their dresses when they needed a quick toilet break.

She added: ''I was sitting next to Jourdan [Dunn] ... She was like, 'Look, we can be bathroom buddies.' We'd go to the bathroom and we'd help each other out of our dresses.''

And not only did Ashley's dress make it difficult for her to go to the loo, but it also made it difficult her for to enjoy a beverage because it was ''so heavy''.

She explained: ''I couldn't drink because my dress was so heavy.''

Meanwhile, Ashley - who signed to Wilhelmina Models in 2001 - has revealed she has to thank her mother for her career because she encouraged her to continue with her future in the fashion industry, although the Nebraska-born star wanted to give up.

Speaking previously, Ashley said: ''Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me.

''I really had to step back and say, 'OK, am I looking for love through sex? Am I looking for love through food? Am I looking for love through the affirmation of fashion people who don't understand my body?'. I had to really have, like, a come to Jesus moment.

''I said, 'I can't do it anymore, I'm coming home. This is it,' and she said, 'No, no, you're not coming home. Your body is going to change someone's life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,' and I stayed.''