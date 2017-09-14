Ashley Graham wished Rihanna had cast plus sized models in her Fenty x Puma by Rihanna fashion show.

The 29-year-old model - who was the first plus size model to appear on the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue last year - has hailed the 'Work' hitmaker's new collection she exhibited during New York Fashion Week as ''amazing'', but if the star could have changed anything about it she would have liked to have seen more fuller frames gracing the runway in the highly coveted garments.

Speaking to Yahoo! Style about the showcase, the brunette beauty said: ''I was at Fenty last night, and that was an amazing show. But how dope would it have been to see some curves on the runway?''

But the Lane Bryant ambassador was pleased to see a ''very diverse group'' of races model in the 29-year-old's recent show.

Ashley added: ''It was a very diverse group of women, which was really nice.''

Ashley has recently stripped down to her underwear to model her upcoming collection for her plus-size company Addition Elle during the annual fashion extravaganza.

But the star has no qualms about donning skimpy lingerie sets because she feels most confident when she is wearing nice underwear.

Speaking previously, the style icon said: ''Sexy lingerie is my secret weapon to boost confidence! My 15th collection Purple Rain is available now! Link in bio #ashleygrahamlingerie x @additionelle (sic)''

And Ashley is desperate to model for Victoria's Secret and grace their runway in their forthcoming fashion show, which will take place in Shanghai this month.

Speaking about her dream job, she said: ''Victoria's Secret, call me. I will walk your runway. I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence! Right, wouldn't you say yes?''

However, Ashley has not always been as positive about her career in the fashion industry and it was her mother who encouraged her not to give up on her dream.

She said: ''Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me.

''I said, 'I can't do it anymore, I'm coming home. This is it,' and she [Ashley's mother] said, 'No, no, you're not coming home. Your body is going to change someone's life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,' and I stayed.''