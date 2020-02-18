Ashley Graham has showed off her stretch marks, four weeks after giving birth.

The model - who welcomed her and husband Justin Ervin's son Isaac Menelik Giovanni into the world on January 18 - took to Instagram to share her post-baby body with the world in the hope it will encourage others to embrace their body changes.

She captioned it: ''same me. few new stories. (sic)''

The 32-year-old star has been incredibly candid about her first few weeks as a mom and recently revealed disposable underwear is her ''favourite'' piece of clothing since giving birth to her little one.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too ... After all these years in fashion I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favourite piece of clothing but here we are!

''No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies! It's been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It's unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver. (sic)''

And Ashley previously admitted she feels ''grateful'' after becoming a first time mother.

Posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her son, she wrote: ''I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we're family forever.' I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. (sic)''