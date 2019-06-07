Ashley Graham always tells herself she's ''bold'' and ''beautiful'' before she dons a swimsuit.

The curvy 31-year-old model is known for her body positivity and self confidence, and has said she gets her ''beach confidence'' from ''a lot of different places'', including a special mantra she recites to herself before she heads down to the water.

Speaking to the July issue of Harper's Bazaar, she said: ''Where does my beach confidence come from? It comes from a lot of different places. First of all, this is the body you're getting, whatever that body looks like - it's going to be all of this [gestures to her body]. So just show up knowing that the beach has accepted your body.

''Mantras are very important, especially for when you're in a swimsuit. Maybe you don't feel as confident because you're not wearing as many clothes. So, for me, it's about that moment, right before you take off your swimsuit cover-up, and you're like, 'It's happening'. And then you just start doing it, and you say, 'I am bold! I am brilliant! I am beautiful!'''

But despite her confidence, Ashley recently admitted she still has insecurities about her body, but hopes talking about her struggles will help other women come to terms with the way they look.

She said: ''I've always been very honest in sharing the insecurities I have. Cellulite, back fat.

''It opened a door for other women to share their insecurities. If we all feel the same way, why are we stressing about it? I've never gone to therapy but having these conversations really does help.''

And Ashley said she has had to work harder for her success in the industry because of her size.

She explained: ''I had to work harder than everybody else because of my size.

''I've always had to suck it up. If you're the kind of person who's never been glamorised in fashion then you have to justify why you're meant to be there through your efforts. Has it been hard? I'd prefer to say that it's been rewarding.

''I started using the term curvy, not because I am no longer part of the plus-size community, but because body positivity is a broader community than we can imagine.''