Ashley Graham has shared the first pictures of her first child with husband Justin Ervin.

The 32-year-old model posted two black and white snaps of the newborn's tiny hands gripping his parents' hands on Instagram on Monday (03.02.20) and also revealed their little boy, whose name is still not known, weighed 7lbs and 5oz.

Ashley - who gave birth on January 18 - added that she will be introducing her son to the world on her 'Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham' podcast this week, and gushed about how their hearts are ''incredibly full''.

She captioned the post: ''At 6:00PM on 01/18/2020, we welcomed 7lbs 5oz of love into our world. Meeting our son has made our hearts incredibly full and we can't wait to introduce him to you on @prettybigdealpod tomorrow... (sic)''

Announcing their son's arrival two weeks ago, she wrote: ''At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.''

Ashley previously opened up about the amazing support she has received from other women going through the different stages of pregnancy.

She shared: ''Every day is different. You really don't get to pick and choose how you feel. And every woman is so different.

''But I've never had so much support around me. I have women reaching out and saying, 'This is my baby list...' 'This is what I went through...'

''I feel like I'm part of this incredible club that I never knew existed.''

Ashley has also been vocal about how it wasn't ''easy'' to embrace her pregnant body.

She said: ''I feel like we all have complicated relationships with our body. Mine has been changing in some new and interesting ways. It hasn't been easy to embrace my pregnant body, but it's definitely a reminder of how awesome our bodies truly are.''

The model and her husband announced they were expecting their first child together on social media on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better. (sic)''