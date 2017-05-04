Ashley Graham's style used to be inspired by the Spice Girls.

The 29-year-old model has admitted at a young age she ''idolised'' Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, and the iconic girl band, which was comprised of Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton, and she would regularly pin her hair up into buns and adorn leopard-printed ensembles to look like the 'Wannabe' hitmakers.

Speaking about the celebrities who largely influenced her wardrobe choices to V Magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''Growing up, I idolized Beyoncé, J-Lo, and the Spice Girls. I was a mix between Ginger and Scary Spice. I wore the Scary buns and Ginger's slutty, leopard outfits.''

However, the fashion muse has since changed her ways and considers her mother and Kathy Ireland as her ''role models''.

She explained: ''Today, I have two role models. One of them is my mom. Just seeing how happy she has been going through [life] and how she's handled every curveball is like, that's a women who has integrity and dignity and has been kind and generous to people around her. Business-wise, it's Kathy Ireland. She's OG. When she was younger and in Sports Illustrated she was like, I'm going to sell some socks and make a business. Now she has a billion-dollar company. Kathy Ireland, if you're out there, I'm still trying to be your best friend. You're on my vision board.''

Meanwhile, the Nebraska-born star believes social media is a ''really great platform'' to encourage people to accept their aesthetic and body shape, although she has acknowledged the sites can come with ''negative attachments''.

She said: ''I think there are negative attachments to it as far as the face tuning and flawless face and big round butt and tiny waist. It's like, we get it. But I honestly think social media has been a really great platform for young adults that haven't been accepted. If nobody in their small town looks like them or is doing the same things as them, they can find people on the Internet.''