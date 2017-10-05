Ashley Graham's denim collection with Marina Rinaldi was inspired by the ''staple pieces'' she owns, which they designed in denim fabric.
Ashley Graham's denim collection with Marina Rinaldi was inspired by her ''own wardrobe''.
The 29-year-old model has teamed up with the plus-size Italian fashion house on a range and the star has revealed items in the collection are based on ''staple pieces'' she owns, such as body-con dresses, pencil skirts, and tailored jackets, which they made in the denim fabric.
Speaking about her latest venture to E! News, the brunette beauty said: ''I've been working with Marina Rinaldi for a few years and have always appreciated their mission to design quality and fashionable clothing for curvy women who are often ignored in the luxury space. I was excited when they approached me to design a capsule collection because I would be able to put my own spin on denim trends. We took staple pieces from my own wardrobe like body-con dresses, pencil skirts and structured jackets and made them in denim.''
But the catwalk icon has revealed her ''hourglass figure'' makes it difficult for her to find a pair of jeans that fit her perfectly, which is why she has refused to throw out a pair of black jeans with ''huge holes''.
She explained: ''The fit has to be perfect. I have an hourglass figure, so sometimes jeans fit my thighs and hips, but are too large in the waist, which is why stretch denim is my go-to. I also look for good coloring that won't fade or wash out over time.
''[Ashley's oldest pair of jeans] they are black with huge holes in the knees. The waist fits me so perfectly that I can't give them up.''
But if Ashley decides to throw out items in her wardrobe she will make sure they go to a good cause and not straight in the bin.
She said: ''I either give them to my family or donate to my local Salvation Army.''
