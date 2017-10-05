Ashley Graham's denim collection with Marina Rinaldi was inspired by her ''own wardrobe''.

The 29-year-old model has teamed up with the plus-size Italian fashion house on a range and the star has revealed items in the collection are based on ''staple pieces'' she owns, such as body-con dresses, pencil skirts, and tailored jackets, which they made in the denim fabric.

Speaking about her latest venture to E! News, the brunette beauty said: ''I've been working with Marina Rinaldi for a few years and have always appreciated their mission to design quality and fashionable clothing for curvy women who are often ignored in the luxury space. I was excited when they approached me to design a capsule collection because I would be able to put my own spin on denim trends. We took staple pieces from my own wardrobe like body-con dresses, pencil skirts and structured jackets and made them in denim.''

But the catwalk icon has revealed her ''hourglass figure'' makes it difficult for her to find a pair of jeans that fit her perfectly, which is why she has refused to throw out a pair of black jeans with ''huge holes''.

She explained: ''The fit has to be perfect. I have an hourglass figure, so sometimes jeans fit my thighs and hips, but are too large in the waist, which is why stretch denim is my go-to. I also look for good coloring that won't fade or wash out over time.

''[Ashley's oldest pair of jeans] they are black with huge holes in the knees. The waist fits me so perfectly that I can't give them up.''

But if Ashley decides to throw out items in her wardrobe she will make sure they go to a good cause and not straight in the bin.

She said: ''I either give them to my family or donate to my local Salvation Army.''