Ashley Graham found breastfeeding ''really difficult''.

The 32-year-old model welcomed her and husband Justin Ervin's son Isaac into the world in January sought advice from a lactation specialist when nursing her newborn left her with pain and ''super bloody'' nipples.

She told her Instagram followers: ''Breastfeeding it is one of those things that can be really difficult, in fact I had a lactation nurse come over and help me because the first couple of days my nipples were super bloody and it hurt.

''Part of the reason is because I was just jamming my boob in Isaac's mouth. And apparently there is this technique that my lactation nurse taught me.

''The nipple goes at the nose and you have to flip it all into the mouth and the whole areola goes into the mouth. Good luck!''

A few days ago, Ashley took to Instagram to urge her followers to look after their mental health while practicing social distancing and self-isolation in a bid to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Though the Sports Illustrated model is enjoying having extra family time, she knows it isn't easy to stay away from people.

She said: ''The times we are in feel surreal and have put everything into perspective. I'm using this time to appreciate the family time I get to enjoy with Justin and Issac.

'''But we have to acknowledge that it's a big adjustment to stay inside all day, so remember to also check in and take care of your mental health. Though the times are tough I choose to hold on to comfort given in the eternal command, 'Fear not'.

''I have faith for the now and faith for the future. As we know faith without the necessary work behind it doesn't mean much. I believe it's important for us to remain positive, level-headed, calm, and to continue to support each other.''