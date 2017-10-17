Ashley Graham's mother gives her fashion advice.

The 29-year-old model has admitted her parent, Linda, told her to co-ordinate her belt with her shoes and her handbag, and the fashion tip is the only piece of style knowledge that has stuck with her over the years.

Speaking to DKNY fashion designer Donna Karan about the best advice she has received in an interview with Elle magazine, the brunette beauty said: ''Well, my mother always told me that my belt, my shoes and my purse had to match. I wouldn't say it's the best, but I've never received advice that has stuck with me like that.''

But the style icon - who signed to Ford Model Management in 2003 - has learnt to wear outfits that make her feel empowered.

She added; ''Something I've realised myself is that I have to wear what's going to make me feel good.

''I love to wear and oversized men's suit, but I love a bodycon dress, too. I know what doesn't look good on me: a dropped seam, and that's Ok.''

And Ashley has admitted when she started to ''respect'' herself and accept her curves her fashion sense ''changed.''

She said: ''I never hid it with clothing because I always felt sexy inside. The moment that I started respecting myself, my clothes changed.''

Ashley has partnered with lingerie brands Addition Elle, as well as Elomi lingerie, and the star has revealed she decided to create an underwear collection for selfish reasons.

Speaking about the venture, the idol - who is married to Justin Ervin - said: ''We wanted something for ourselves, so we made it.

''Exactly, I wanted sexy supportive lingerie, so I created it.''