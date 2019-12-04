Ashley Graham has undergone a ''rollercoaster of emotions'' over her pregnancy figure.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting a baby boy with husband Justin Ervin - has gained 40lbs and though people have told her she has a ''cute bump'', she still has ''really terrible'' days where she feels bad about the way she looks.

Speaking on her podcast 'Pretty Big Deal', she told her guest Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: ''I have had really terrible days, I've really good days.

''I mean everybody can tell you how cute your bump is, but when your body is changing so rapidly it's like, you kindof have to succumb to it.''

Ashley relished having a ''real conversation'' about pregnancy weight gain with Rosie, who admitted she had piled on 55lbs while carrying her son Jack, now two.

Promoting the podcast on Instagram, she wrote: ''It was amazing to have a real conversation with @rosiehw about all the changes your body goes through during pregnancy on the latest episode of @prettybigdealpod.

''And when I say changes, I mean all the POUNDS!! Rosie, thank you for being so open & honest about your pregnancy weight gain, and what inspired your journey from countryside girl to badass businesswoman!''

Ashley recently praised the new friends she's made during her pregnancy and how much of a support they have been to one another.

Speaking at her baby shower, she said: ''In addition to celebrating our baby at our shower, it was important that we showed love to the new moms too!

''One of the greatest parts of this pregnancy journey has been making friends with and bonding with other moms.

''There were six pregnant moms at the shower, who've all been a part of my support system. We talk about all of the different aspects of pregnancy and motherhood, especially around taking care of ourselves as well.''