Ashley Graham struggled to find her dream wedding dress.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin - had a hard time seeking out a gown that made her feel special and flattered her curvy frame ahead of her 2010 nuptials.

She told Vogue.com: ''I had difficulty finding something that made me feel special, something that would flatter and celebrate my body on one of the most important days of my life.

''I'm a traditional girl and knew I wanted my gown to reflect that.''

And with just two months between her engagement and her big day, Ashley couldn't opt for a custom dress and the off-the-peg gown she picked up needed a lot of adjustment - and she was still ''spilling out'' of the front.

She added: ''I went home to Nebraska to shop with my mom and grandmother, and the dress I liked was only a size 10 with a corset.

''We had to put a whole panel in the back so it fit properly, and even after that, I had a bit of a situation with my girls spilling out!''

Her own experience has prompted her collaboration with Pronovias, which will be available in sizes 0 to 34.

She said: ''Women should be empowered to be their most confident selves on their wedding day - looking and feeling beautiful - and that's why it's important for brands like Pronovias to provide luxurious options in all sizes and styles.

''Typically, we have to try on a smaller size and then either special order our size or reconstruct the dress to fit. So when you're shopping, it makes it difficult to get that 'this is the dress!' feeling. One size and style does not fit all when it comes to wedding dresses.''