Ashley Graham has revealed to her fans that she struggles to use boob tape to make her breasts look perkier.
Ashley Graham can't use boob tape properly.
The 31-year-old American model shared an amusing series of videos on her Instagram account showing herself trying to make her boobs look perkier by using sticky tape - a trick the likes of Kim Kardashian West and Cardi B swear by - however the hack just wouldn't work for the curvaceous beauty.
Ashley posted a topless video showing her left breast completely covered in what appears to be duct tape.
Speaking in the video, she said: ''Kim tried it, Cardio B tried it, I'm trying the tape I just don't know I just don't know how this is gonna work.''
The catwalk star then reached out to her fans and asked whether they had any advice on how to properly enhance your chest using the tape trick.
She said: ''Have you done this? And if so I don't feel like I did it right, Jordan really tried, she didn't do a bad job but I feel like I'm defeating the purpose.''
She captioned the video ''please send help'' and fans were quick to jump in and offer their tips on how to properly tape your breasts.
One follower said: ''You need to use proper boob tape! It looks like your just using duct tape?! That must hurt!''
Another fan suggested: ''You need to start from lower on the body - you're using too much aswell - Love you though Ashley you look gorgeous!xx (sic)''
Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B has come up with a handy method to remove the tape after use without hurting her nipples.
She previously said: ''In order for me to take if off I use baby oil because you don't want to rip off your nipples.''
