Ashley Graham wants to be a Bond Girl.

The 28-year-old model has confessed she would love to star in the iconic role but has one condition - that Idris Elba would be the one playing James Bond.

She said: ''The only way I would be able to be a Bond Girl is if Idris Elba was James Bond. He is just so fine.

''He's confident. He is sexy and he looks like the type of man that just takes charge.''

And Ashley - who tied the knot with film director Justin Ervin in 2010 - is so keen to take on the part that she quipped she wouldn't even charge producers for making an appearance.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''I would do it for free. Don't tell my agent or my husband that, though.''

It comes after Ashley admits she was told she would never be a cover girl.

She explained: ''For 10 years I'd been told I was always going to be a catalogue girl, never a cover girl. Well, I got with IMG and did five covers in a year, boom, boom, boom. See, if you have a pretty face doors will open, but your job isn't just to walk through them, it's to get invited back.

''Look, I hit the beauty jackpot, I get it, but that's not enough, you've got to have more to have longevity in this business. It's always been, 'OK, so what can I do now?'''

And Ashley hates being called ''plus size'' as she thinks the term is ''so divisive''.

She added: ''When we're supposed to be talking about diversity for women, it feels so divisive and purpose-defeating, giving us yet another label.

''Do I sometimes wish I were thinner? God, in the old days, absolutely I did, but now I feel that to lose weight would be disloyal to myself. A lot of who I am is connected to my size, and I am so happy with who I am.''