Ashley Graham struggled with her ''new body'' when she got pregnant.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting a baby boy with husband Justin Ervin - announced she was carrying her first child in a candid Instagram post in August which showed off her stretch marks and she admitted that, in the early days, she didn't ''feel good'' about herself in the way she expected.

Speaking to mother-of-four Taylor Hoit, who admitted she now feels her body has ''changed forever'' and she's trying to work out how to ''feel beautiful'', Ashley said: ''It's interesting that you say that because the reason why I had posted that original photo, I had just announced that I was pregnant and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn't. I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually ...

''That morning, I was like, 'Get it together, Ashley, there's other women out there that are going through the same thing as you -- why don't you have a dialogue?' ''

Speaking on the latest episode of her digital series 'Fearless With Ashley Graham', the star admitted she felt ''so isolated'' and ''so alone'' because of her new shape but noted pregnancy has meant she's had to ''come into this new world of body confidence.''

Ashley recently praised the new friends she's made during her pregnancy and how much of a support they have been to one another.

Speaking at her baby shower, she told People magazine: ''In addition to celebrating our baby at our shower, it was important that we showed love to the new moms too!

''One of the greatest parts of this pregnancy journey has been making friends with and bonding with other moms.

''There were six pregnant moms at the shower, who've all been a part of my support system. We talk about all of the different aspects of pregnancy and motherhood, especially around taking care of ourselves as well.''