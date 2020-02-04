Ashley Graham has named her baby son Isaac Menelik Giovanni.

The 32-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child into the world on January 18 and the pair explained how they came up with the tot's long moniker in a special episode of her 'Pretty Big Deal' podcast on Tuesday (04.02.20).

Justin admitted he had wanted to call his ''future son'' Isaac ever since he was in middle school.

He said: ''My sister Kia and I would have discussions about, 'Oh, one day, when we have kids ... .

''I brainstormed my own name for my future son, and I knew it was gonna be Isaac.''

Ashley explained Menelik - which means 'son of the wise' - came after the couple visited Ethiopia and learned the country's first emperor was named Menelik I.

Giovanni was suggested by a friend and recognises both of the couple's grandfathers, as well as the founder of a church where Justin's parents were ''saved and baptised'', as all three men were named the English equivalent, John.

Citing Isaac's significance in the bible, Justin added: ''So everything in his name is pointing to legacy.''

Ashley feels like she can do anything after giving birth at home without pain relief.

She said: ''I have to say, now that I gave birth and I did it naturally and I felt everything, I feel like there's nothing I can't do.

''There's nothing that could come my way where I say, 'Oh, that's too hard, I can't handle that.' I went through labouring for six hours naturally.''

The model opted for a birthing pool at home because her ''anxiety would've been through the roof'' if she'd gone to a medical facility as she dislikes hospitals.

And Justin added: ''To go straight from the pool to the bed with our son and just hold him, what a bond.''