Ashley Graham has raised over $500,000 for women and children.

The 30-year-old model teamed up with Noor Tagouri from Cash and Rocket, a philanthropic organisation, to take part in a road trip down the West Coast of America to help raise funds for health and education programmes.

Noor - who attended various events to help raise money - has also shared her top beauty tips on how to stay fresh-faced during travelling.

She told People: ''After a few days of travelling, it's important to rehydrate your skin. In the morning, I first use Biossance Squalane + Antioxidant Cleansing Oil to make sure all of my makeup was removed from the night before.

''Then I cleanse with Estée Lauder Nutritious Radiant Vitality 2-in-1 Foam Cleanser and moisturised with AMOREPACIFIC Moisture Bound Sleeping Recover Masque.''

Meanwhile, Ashley - who has emerged as one of the world's most in-demand models over the last few years - has recently been promoting body positivity through social media.

The American star said she plans to post photos of her cellulite to help other women to accept their perceived imperfections.

Ashley doesn't want to post edited images on her social media as she is trying to ''empower'' women by being honest about her flaws and help them to feel happy and confident with their bodies.

She explained: ''There is a community of women who follow me and other women for positivity, for inspiration, for images that might reflect what they look like. If me posting my cellulite will empower another woman, then I'm going to do that and ignore the haters!''