Ashley Graham has compared her pregnancy to a daily ''sci-film''.

The 32-year-old model - who is eight months pregnant with her first child - described herself as ''large and in charge'', and joked her unborn baby was ''like a little alien taking over'' her stomach.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she joked: ''It's like a little sci-fi film every day.

''There's like a little alien taking over my stomach, and I swear he's on a treadmill, and like, one day, he's just gonna be running out of me. At least that's what I'm hoping.''

Ashley previously revealed she was due in the new year, and now she's confirmed she has ''one month left''.

She added: ''I just can't wait.''

Meanwhile, the plus size model recently opened up on the changes she has made to her beauty routine since she found out she was expecting her first child.

Ashley relies on eye masks and three-times daily moisturising, and added: ''Most pregnant women in their third trimester don't sleep. And I'm one of them.

''You know, you see all these people rolling all the time, you [wonder] why they're rolling. When you're pregnant, you get puffy! ...

''[The moisturising] is a commitment. But are you committed to having supple skin? Because I am!''

She also explained pregnancy is ''different'' for everyone, but she urged people to look to other moms for support.

She said: ''Every pregnancy is different. Find pregnant friends, find mommies that have already done it, and you will feel so incredibly supported.

''You are not alone, and those moments where you feel like you are alone, just remember we are all out here doing this, and we need each other.''