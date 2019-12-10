Model Ashley Graham jokes that being pregnant is like a daily ''sci-film'' with ''a little alien taking over'' her body.
Ashley Graham has compared her pregnancy to a daily ''sci-film''.
The 32-year-old model - who is eight months pregnant with her first child - described herself as ''large and in charge'', and joked her unborn baby was ''like a little alien taking over'' her stomach.
Appearing on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she joked: ''It's like a little sci-fi film every day.
''There's like a little alien taking over my stomach, and I swear he's on a treadmill, and like, one day, he's just gonna be running out of me. At least that's what I'm hoping.''
Ashley previously revealed she was due in the new year, and now she's confirmed she has ''one month left''.
She added: ''I just can't wait.''
Meanwhile, the plus size model recently opened up on the changes she has made to her beauty routine since she found out she was expecting her first child.
Ashley relies on eye masks and three-times daily moisturising, and added: ''Most pregnant women in their third trimester don't sleep. And I'm one of them.
''You know, you see all these people rolling all the time, you [wonder] why they're rolling. When you're pregnant, you get puffy! ...
''[The moisturising] is a commitment. But are you committed to having supple skin? Because I am!''
She also explained pregnancy is ''different'' for everyone, but she urged people to look to other moms for support.
She said: ''Every pregnancy is different. Find pregnant friends, find mommies that have already done it, and you will feel so incredibly supported.
''You are not alone, and those moments where you feel like you are alone, just remember we are all out here doing this, and we need each other.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.