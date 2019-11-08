Ashley Graham always wants to have sex after she's prayed with her husband.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting a baby boy with spouse Justin Ervin - feels something ''powerful'' when she and the 31-year-old hunk get together to feel the Holy Spirit and it's a turn on for them both.

Speaking on 'A Little Late with Lilly Singh', she said: ''When Justin and I have prayer nights, I like to do meditations and prayer and so does he but when we do it together it feels more powerful.

''And in that power, when we're praying, it's like, 'Oh, s**t. Oh, oh, do you feel that?' The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we're like, 'Hello!'

''The next thing you know - after we pray, 'cause priorities - we rip it off!

''It's great. It's a great bonding experience, for both, you know, the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect.''

Host Lilly quipped: ''I need to have a prayer night.''

Ashley previously credited having sex ''all the time'' for keeping her nine-year marriage strong.

She said: ''Have sex all the time. Even if you don't feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven't had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other.''

Ashley previously admitted she was initially reluctant to date Justin - who she met at church - because he wasn't her ''type''.

She said: ''I joined a church. I didn't go there to find a boyfriend; I truly wasn't looking for anyone other than the person I wanted to be.

''One Sunday my volunteer position was to stand in the elevator welcoming people, passing out candy, and pushing the button to the eighth floor.

''When two tall men walked in, I didn't bat an eye. One nudged the other and said, 'If you don't talk to her, I will.' His friend left the elevator, but he stayed on. I shrugged. This guy wasn't my type. With his short hair, ill-fitting, baggy Old Navy jeans, white Hanes T-shirt, and Converse sneakers, he exuded a major nerd factor.

''But there was something sweet about Justin, and I was at church, so I had to be polite.

''He rode up and down with me a few times, and he seemed to be looking into my soul when we talked. He was smart and funny and had travelled the world. So I agreed to go out for coffee.''