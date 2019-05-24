Ashley Graham ''owns about 50'' different swimsuits.

The 31-year-old model has designed her own range of swimwear for the inclusive brand, Swimsuits for All, and the star has revealed that she loves to create her own different collections and ''invest'' in staple pieces that are made of high ''quality'' materials.

Speaking to InStyle, she said: ''You can never have enough swimsuits. I own about 50! I really suggest quality over quantity. Invest in a few staple pieces that will last a few seasons.''

Ashley enlisted the help of her younger sibling, Abigail, to help her model the summer capsule collection, which was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana by A-List photographer Ben Watts, because they're both ''passionate about body confidence''.

She added: ''My sister is also passionate about body confidence, and as a new mum, she felt that this was a great way to spread a positive, message to women that our bodies are beautiful at all stages of our lives.''

And Graham recalled when she and her sister would go on summer holidays as children and admitted that old photos of them on ''trips'' was the source of inspiration for the labels campaign images.

She added: ''My sister and I have such fond memories of summer trips and family vacations as children. We road tripped everywhere together, and when we would get to a beach, the whole family would convince Abigail - since she's the baby - to let us bury her under the sand. Then we would leave bread crumbs around her to attract the seagulls. I'll never forget us freaking out every time! Going through these old photos and choosing which ones to recreate was a nostalgic trip down memory lane for us.''

The inclusive nine-piece collection is now available online, and features snakeskin, floral and mesh details, and the Vogue model insisted that she wanted to create a ''variety'' of styles so there was ''something for everyone''.

She continued: ''We have two one-shoulder one pieces with cutouts that I love. We wanted to make sure the collection featured a variety of styles, materials and colourways this season so there was something for everyone.''