Ashley Graham says her new deal with Revlon marks a ''groundbreaking'' moment for the fashion industry.

The 30-year-old beauty has just become the first world-famous, plus-size model of her generation to sign a beauty contract, and Ashley has hailed her landmark achievement.

She explained: ''Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts.''

In fact, Ashley admitted she even shed a few tears when she agreed the deal.

The American star shared: ''It's kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn't happened yet. This is one of those moments where I'm over the moon, I cried a little.''

Ashley explained that fashion brands have increasingly used plus-size models in their campaigns.

And she believes that her curvaceous figure is more representative of normal American women than most models.

Ashley said: ''You've been slowly seeing [curvy] models pop up in make-up campaigns, but you haven't heard of any actually signing contracts, and I think it's because [companies] just want to get their feet wet. It's like, 'Hmmm, let's try this bold curvy thing now and see if it's real or see if it's a trend.'

''The average American woman is a size 14 and if you ask me, lipstick does not have a size.''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously hit out at the plus-size label, describing it as ''divisive''.

She explained: ''I think the word 'plus-size' is so divisive to women. I think that when you use the word 'plus-size' you're putting all these women into a category, 'You don't eat well.' 'You don't work out'. 'You could care less about your body.' 'You're insecure.' 'You have no confidence.'''