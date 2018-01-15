Ashley Graham feels like her career has come ''full circle''.

The 30-year-old model started her time in the business as a teenage lingerie model and Ashley now finds herself in the same position in her adult life, having overcome a series of challenges en route.

She shared: ''My career has come full circle. My first job was modelling lingerie when I was 13. My mom had to sign a waiver to airbrush out my nipples!''

The brunette beauty is now one of the most sought-after models in the industry, and also stars on 'America's Next Top Model'.

Despite this, Ashley considers involving herself in the design process to be one of the most enjoyable parts of her job.

She told Us Weekly: ''Designing is one of my favourite parts of my job. I've designed 17 lingerie collections with Addition Elle and four swimsuit collections with Swimsuits for All - and I just launched a denim capsule collection with Marina Rinaldi.''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed she thinks the term 'plus size' is ''divisive''.

The model explained that she hates using the expression because she feels it is putting all women of that size and shape into one category.

Ashley - who has previously appeared in Sports Illustrated magazine - said: ''I think the word 'plus-size' is so divisive to women.

''I think that when you use the word 'plus-size' you're putting all these women into a category, 'You don't eat well.' 'You don't work out'. 'You could care less about your body.' 'You're insecure.' 'You have no confidence.'''