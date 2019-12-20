Ashley Graham thinks modelling has given her a ''platform''.

The 32-year-old beauty is one of the world's most recognisable models, and she's keen to use her profile in order to deliver a message of positivity to other women around the world.

Ashley - who has recently launched her own podcast, called 'Pretty Big Deal' - told Time magazine: ''I think modelling gave me a platform in general and I think now more than ever, models have the opportunity to talk about things that are important to them, social issues.

''We have a platform now where we should be using it to change people's lives, to give information to people in whatever capacity that is for you.

''With this podcast, I have full control. I own the narrative, and I think that there's something incredibly liberating about that. When it comes to fashion, I'm literally giving up my body and face to a company or to a magazine, who could edit me and in 'Pretty Big Deal', I'm unedited.''

Ashley - who featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2016 - also claimed that ''truth and honesty'' are central to her podcast.

She said: ''I put myself on the line, I talk about felling insecure about my body and my ups and downs with food and men, family, it runs the gamut - and I think that people know when they're coming down and sitting on my couch, it's about truth and honesty.''