Ashley Graham's key to keeping her marriage alive is to ''just have sex''.

The 31-year-old model tied the knot with Justin Ervin eight years ago and she believes getting intimate is the key to a strong relationship, even when they don't feel like it.

Speaking in the February issue of US ELLE magazine, Ashley said: ''Just have sex. Have sex all the time. Even if you don't feel like it, just have sex. I have found that if we haven't had sex, we get snippy, and then if we are having sex, we're all over each other. For us it's like, 'Oh, let's have sex.' And then we're just right back in a great mood.''

The brunette beauty met her beau at church when she was just 21, and the pair made the decision to remain abstinent until they got married in 2010, and Ashley confessed she was ''building trust'' to decide if Justin was someone she wanted to be with for the ''rest of her life''.

She explained: ''Something that it did for us was build up our friendship, and it also built up our trust and communication Of course we were sexually attracted to each other; we would make out heavily.

''All those things were there. I wasn't worried about, 'What's sex gonna be like with him?' It was more, 'Do I trust him? Is he someone I want to be with for the rest of my life?'''

While the couple are very happy together, they are in no rush to start a family.

Ashley said: ''For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn't equate to having kids.

''Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.''