Ashley Graham finds posing naked for a fashion photoshoot ''a little nerve wracking''.

The 29-year-old model stripped off for a recent shoot for V magazine, which was photographed by Mario Sorrenti, and the brunette beauty has admitted although the final outcome looks ''absolutely amazing'', she is always apprehensive about laying bare in front of the camera.

Speaking about her experiences in front of the camera to PEOPLE, the fashion icon said: ''It's a little nerve-wracking.

''Because you're like, 'Oh, I'm actually naked and I am getting my picture taken by a really famous photographer, Mario Sorrenti. So, I know the pictures are going to be absolutely amazing.''

And the Nebraska-born star hopes people view the imagery and her natural form as ''art'' because she believes the pictures are ''beautiful''.

She explained: ''I really hope that everybody sees the art that is in it. And they have. Because it is art. It's beautiful, and I am so excited that it came out so beautifully.''

Although Ashley has admitted she is filled with nerves ahead of a raunchy photoshoot, her husband Justin Ervin doesn't worry about his spouse and her work, and ''loves'' the photographs because he thinks she looks ''great'' in them.

Speaking about her partner's reaction, she said: ''He loved it. No, he wasn't scared at all. My husband's also in the arts, he's a director-cinematographer, so he has had his fair share of nude shoots as well. It is just what happens in the fashion industry. And so he just thinks I look great.''

However, Ashley's brother wants to avoid looking at the nude photographs and is fearful about browsing on social media in case he sees the picture of his sister naked on the magazine cover.

She added: ''My brother was like, 'Um, did you do a nude shoot?'. And I'm like, 'Yeah.' And he goes, 'I don't want to open social media.''