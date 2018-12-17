Model Ashley Graham injured her leg as she was rushing around behind the scenes of the Miss Universe pageant which took place in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 31-year-old supermodel co-hosted the prestigious beauty competition, which took place in Bangkok, Thailand, and whilst she stunned on stage she suffered a mishap behind the scenes which left her bloody and bruised.
Taking to her Instagram Story, she told her fans: ''OK, so I'm doing some quick ass changes you guys, and then of course I fell down the stairs. I got the medics on me. I'm OK! Going really fast.''
Ashley changed outfits three times during the glamorous telecast, and persevered with the show despite being in pain from her tumble.
She admitted: ''It looks worse than it feels, except that it is throbbing a bit.''
She co-hosted alongside Steve Harvey as Miss Philippines, Catriona Gray, took home the crown.
It was a historic competition as Miss Spain, Angela Ponce, became the first transgender contestant in the competition's history, however, she did not make the top 20.
Speaking to TIME ahead of the competition, Ponce said: ''I'm competing because it's what I've wanted to do since I was a little girl. I'm showing that trans women can be whatever they want to be: a teacher, a mother, a doctor, a politician and even Miss Universe.''
