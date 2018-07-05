Ashley Graham wants to ''change the world''.

The 30-year-old beauty has emerged as one of the world's best known models over recent years, and the curvaceous star has revealed she's determined to ''redefine the global definition of beauty''.

Ashley explained: ''I'm always going to be me, but this isn't only about standing up and saying, 'Hey, I am who I am.' My goal is to make a change in the world. It's about women - all women - saying 'I'm included in this.'

''We need to work together to redefine the global definition of beauty as beyond size.''

The American star has already walked the runway for the likes of Michael Kors, Christian Siriano and Prabal Gurung.

But Ashley - who is famous for her fuller figure - has admitted she can still hear gasps when she puts her curves on display.

Speaking in the Harper's Bazaar August 2018 issue, Ashley shared: ''You know, I sometimes still hear gasps when I turn the corner on a runway.

''But it's creating a conversation. I may be the only curvy girl in a show, but I feel that I am representing the majority of women when I'm wearing that dress.''

Ashley recent starred in a campaign for her swimwear brand, Swimsuits For All, and she insisted that none of her photographs were retouched.

Ashley has now explained why she felt so passionate about ensuring the images were not altered with.

She said: ''I was flicking through my tagged photos on Getty Images and the Daily Mail overnight, and let me tell you, people were freaking out: 'CELLULITE!' And I was like, 'God forbid, cellulite! Never not had it. And back fat! Get her off the beach!'

''So I said to the team: 'what if we used those photos? If you want to do something meaningful then you show what a woman actually looks like.' It isn't just about body shape. It's about being OK inside. And it's really about being able to love who you are.''

