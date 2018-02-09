Ashley Graham loves to walk around naked.

The 30-year-old model has revealed that one of the ways she and husband Justin Ervin keep the spark alive in their marriage is by walking around their home without any clothes on.

She told the New York Post newspaper: ''We like to walk around the house naked together. It keeps things fresh.''

Ashley has recently joined forces with Marina Rinaldi Denim to launch a new plus-size jean line.

And the brunette beauty - who is famous for her enviably curvaceous figure - has revealed she was determined to design some ''inclusive'' pieces.

She explained: ''Our sizes run up to 22. I wanted to create something that's inclusive for all women.''

Meanwhile, Ashley recently revealed she considers herself to be a ''special case''.

The American star explained that unlike the majority of people, she feels more comfortable being naked than when she's fully clothed.

She said: ''Not every woman is like this, not every model is like this, but I'm a special case in that I would walk around butt-naked if I could, because it's just more comfortable for me.

''My mom said growing up that I was like a nudist and just walked around the house butt-naked all the time.''

Previously, Ashley also credited her career success to her willingness to make ''bold moves''.

She shared: ''The boldest move I've ever made for my career is standing up to people in power ... and making career moves and career changes.

''And knowing that no matter what, the move you're about to make is the one that could either change your life and your career or everything could fall apart.''