Ashley Graham doesn't care about her pregnancy weight gain.

The 32-year-old model has gained 50 lbs during her pregnancy, but Ashley - who is around one month away from her due date - has embraced her new figure.

The brunette beauty - who is one of the world's best-known models - wrote on Instagram: ''Throughout my pregnancy so far I've gained 50lbs. And the best part is, I don't care! I have never felt better, and I am so thankful that my body and son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as I have been. Between working out, yoga, acupuncture and lymphatic massages- I finally feel like I figured out this whole pregnancy thing and how to feel my best. (sic)''

Earlier this month, Ashley - who has been married to movie director Justin Ervin since 2010 - compared her pregnancy to a daily ''sci-film''.

Ashley described herself as ''large and in charge'', and joked that her unborn baby was ''like a little alien taking over'' her stomach.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', she joked: ''It's like a little sci-fi film every day.

''There's like a little alien taking over my stomach, and I swear he's on a treadmill, and like, one day, he's just gonna be running out of me. At least that's what I'm hoping.''

However, Ashley has also acknowledged that pregnancy is ''different'' for everyone.

Offering advice to other women going through pregnancy, she said: ''Every pregnancy is different. Find pregnant friends, find mommies that have already done it, and you will feel so incredibly supported.

''You are not alone, and those moments where you feel like you are alone, just remember we are all out here doing this, and we need each other.''