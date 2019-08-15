Ashley Graham hates washing her hair.

The 31-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin - has revealed her eight-step skincare ritual, which starts with her tying her brunette locks back to stop any product getting in to it because she tries to leave at least three days between shampooing her tresses.

She said: ''I have a combination skin type, it's a little bit oily, a little bit dry. I get a little dry around my nose and sometimes dry on my chin and I would say my cheeks are combination 100 per cent. If it's summer time we're oily, if it's the winter time we're dry so I'm always changing it up.

''I hate washing my hair so if I can leave my hair for two to three days, I'm going to do it. When I'm sleeping I don't put my hair up because I already have so much volume on top of my head then I look like a cone head, so I always go back with it. It's just something I've learnt about myself.''

The brunette beauty also stressed the importance of taking your make-up off and washing your face before going to bed.

She added: ''I don't care how intoxicated you are on what. You better wash your face at night. At least get the make-up off! If you forget the moisturiser, so what? Get the make-up off!''

Ashley went on to reveal she has refined her skincare ritual by taking inspiration from her own mother, make-up artists and her friends.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar US in their 'Go To Bed With Me' series, she continued: ''I have over the years had to figure out what my skin regimen is and my mum has always taken pretty good care of her skin. She never wore sunscreen though! Cardinal rule - you better be wearing sunscreen when you walk out of the house!

''But I have taken my beauty system from different people, make-up artists, or my dermatologist, my friends and my mum. I've figured it out for myself - it's trial and error.''