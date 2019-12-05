Ashley Graham has been having acupuncture in her face.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting a baby boy with her husband Justin Ervin - credits the procedure with helping her body to ''feel good'' throughout her pregnancy.

She shared a slideshow of videos showing the needles in her face and captioned the Instagram post: ''I have been doing acupuncture throughout my whole pregnancy and I have to say it's been keeping my body feeling so good! Yesterday Sandra @treatmentbylanshin did a little face sculpting with the needles and I love the results!(sic)''

In the first video, Ashley explained: ''We are sculpting into my cheek, into my jawline.''

Acupuncturist and founder of Treatment by Lanshin, Sandra Lanshin, added: ''Getting the muscle tension out. And then we're going to sculpt, sculpt, sculpt.''

In the next clip, Ashley shook her face so the needles - which resembled a green beard - wobbled and shouted: ''Ho, ho, ho, Merry Christmas!''

The third video documented Sandra removing the needles as her client joked about the bleeding.

She said: ''It's worth the sculpt.''

The model recently admitted she has had ''terrible days'' worrying about her appearance after gaining 40lbs during her pregnancy.

She said: ''I have had really terrible days, I've really good days.

''I mean everybody can tell you how cute your bump is, but when your body is changing so rapidly it's like, you kind of have to succumb to it.''

Ashley recently praised the new friends she's made during her pregnancy and how much of a support they have been to one another.

Speaking at her baby shower, she said: ''In addition to celebrating our baby at our shower, it was important that we showed love to the new moms too!

''One of the greatest parts of this pregnancy journey has been making friends with and bonding with other moms.

''There were six pregnant moms at the shower, who've all been a part of my support system. We talk about all of the different aspects of pregnancy and motherhood, especially around taking care of ourselves as well.''