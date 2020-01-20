Ashley Graham has given birth to a baby boy.

The 32-year-old model and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child together - a son - on Saturday (18.01.20).

Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote: ''At 6:00pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time.''

The baby's name or weight has not yet been revealed at the time of writing.

Ashley previously opened up about her pregnancy, admitting she has enjoyed becoming part of an ''incredible club'' of advice and support since announcing her pregnancy last year, so she's happy to be candid about how expecting a baby has made her feel at every stage.

She shared: ''Every day is different. You really don't get to pick and choose how you feel. And every woman is so different. But I've never had so much support around me. I have women reaching out and saying, 'This is my baby list...' 'This is what I went through...' I feel like I'm part of this incredible club that I never knew existed.''

Ashley hasn't found it ''easy'' to embrace her pregnant body.

She said: ''I feel like we all have complicated relationships with our body. Mine has been changing in some new and interesting ways. It hasn't been easy to embrace my pregnant body, but it's definitely a reminder of how awesome our bodies truly are.''

The model and her husband Justin announced they were expecting their first child together on social media on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Ashley wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better. (sic)''