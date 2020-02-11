Ashley Graham's disposable underwear is her ''favourite'' piece of clothing since giving birth.

The 32-year-old model has got candid about her post-baby body and recovery after welcoming her and husband Justin Ervin's son Isaac Menelik Giovanni into the world on January 18.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Raise your hand if you didn't know you'd be changing your own diapers too ... After all these years in fashion I never could've guessed that disposable underwear would be my favourite piece of clothing but here we are! No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it's not all rainbows and butterflies! It's been tough, but my friend Chelsea @cmrh and ceo at @fridamom is making waves and starting honest conversations. It's unbelievable the obstacles we still face talking about what women really go through. All their stuff she sent me has been a life saver. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously admitted she feels ''grateful'' after becoming a first time mother.

Posting a picture of herself breastfeeding her son, she wrote: ''I remember holding Isaac for the first time and telling Justin, 'Now we're family forever.' I have so many reasons to be grateful; all of the love and support from this amazing community, an incredible husband, and a beautiful baby who has opened my eyes to just how amazing this world really is. (sic)''

And the brunette beauty had previously opened up about the amazing support she has received from other women going through the different stages of pregnancy.

She shared: ''Every day is different. You really don't get to pick and choose how you feel. And every woman is so different. But I've never had so much support around me.

''I have women reaching out and saying, 'This is my baby list...' 'This is what I went through...' I feel like I'm part of this incredible club that I never knew existed.''