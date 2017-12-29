Ashley Graham gave a sample of her stool to her assistant in order to have it tested.

The 30-year-old model has revealed she was eager to have the content of her stool checked by a medical expert to ensure she was in good health, and so she passed it to her assistant, who then had the unenviable job of carrying it around with her as part of her daily tasks.

In a feature about the job of personal assistants, Ashley explained to Glamour magazine: ''I was getting my stool sample tested, and I had to give my stool to my assistant, and she had to make all these errands holding my stool, and then had to do a delivery of my stool. She'll do anything for me.''

Meanwhile, Ashley recently claimed that her vulnerability has helped to make her more relatable to other women.

The brunette beauty said that her candidness has removed some of the stigma that has previously surrounded body image issues.

She explained: ''I'm not going to just give you the story half-assed - I'm going to give it to you full-on.

''For me, being pretty was wrapped up in sex. Being accepted was wrapped up in sex. I don't want women to think like that. I want them to learn from my mistakes ... I think that the more vulnerable I was, the easier it was going to be for someone to relate to me.

''I definitely think that my body has changed many peoples' lives. I've used my body as a tool to talk about taboo subjects, such as cellulite or being insecure about lower belly fat - and also [how to] talk life into your body and have an affirmation kind of conversation with yourself. And I know the lives that have been.''