Ashley Graham feels more confident when she wears sexy lingerie.

The 29-year-old model feels extra gorgeous when she has nice underwear on as it helps to boost her confidence.

Promoting her new lingerie line, she wrote on Instagram: ''Sexy lingerie is my secret weapon to boost confidence! My 15th collection Purple Rain is available now! Link in bio #ashleygrahamlingerie x @additionelle (sic)''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously revealed she is desperate to model for Victoria's Secret.

Speaking about her dream job, she said: ''Victoria's Secret, call me. I will walk your runway. I will wear those wings, honey. And I will wear it with confidence! Right, wouldn't you say yes?''

However, the style icon has not always been as positive about her career in the fashion industry and it was her mother who encouraged her not to give up on her dream.

Ashley previously said: ''Everything was about exterior, everything was about weight for me.

''I really had to step back and say, 'OK, am I looking for love through sex? Am I looking for love through food? Am I looking for love through the affirmation of fashion people who don't understand my body?'. I had to really have, like, a come to Jesus moment.

''I said, 'I can't do it anymore, I'm coming home. This is it,' and she said, 'No, no, you're not coming home. Your body is going to change someone's life and New York needs you. The fashion industry needs you,' and I stayed.''