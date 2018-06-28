Ashley Graham feels less ''anxious'' when she works out.

The 30-year-old star - who is one of the world's most in-demand models - has opened up about her love for exercise, admitting keeping fit calms her down and keeps her mind at ease despite her hectic schedule.

Ashley said: ''The greatest reward working out offers is knowing that when my body works out, my mind feels well. I'm not as anxious or irritated, and I'm calmer and feel more equipped to make good decisions about food and life in general.

''In other words, I'm not quick to snap on anyone.''

Ashley explained how breathing correctly helps her to make the most of her workouts.

She told MBG: ''It calms me down. Now I'm ready; now I'm chill. Even as I work out, I remind myself to breathe in through my nose and out through my mouth - it really helps me to push through that last 20 minutes of exercises.''

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue beauty also cited weight training, cardio exercises and boxing as her workouts of choice when she wants to feel motivated.

She revealed: ''I feel my best when I go to the gym five days a week and work with my trainer at Dara Hart at NYC's Dogpound.''

However, Ashley - who's famous for her curvaceous figure - previously admitted there are some days when she feels ''fat'' and has her insecure moments.

She shared: ''There are some days I feel fat. I'm not convinced there's going to be a moment where every woman in the world wakes up and feels like a million dollars.

''So, what I want to do is give women the tools that will help when those moments come up. Sometimes it can be as easy as telling yourself that you are beautiful.''