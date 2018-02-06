Ashley Graham says her mother's feel-good attitude has helped her to develop self-confidence.

The 30-year-old model has revealed that her mother Linda has been a central figure in her career, giving her the confidence she needed to pursue her ambitions in the fashion industry.

She shared: ''My mom has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence. She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement.''

Ashley and Linda have similarly curvy figures, and the brunette beauty has admitted to feeling inspired by her mother's self-assured outlook.

She said: ''Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured.''

Meanwhile, Ashley recently claimed her new deal with Revlon marks a ''groundbreaking'' moment for the fashion industry.

The model admitted she was reduced to tears after being handed a beauty contact even though she's more curvy than most catwalk models.

She explained: ''Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts ... It's kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn't happened yet. This is one of those moments where I'm over the moon, I cried a little.

''You've been slowly seeing [curvy] models pop up in make-up campaigns, but you haven't heard of any actually signing contracts, and I think it's because [companies] just want to get their feet wet. It's like, 'Hmmm, let's try this bold curvy thing now and see if it's real or see if it's a trend.' The average American woman is a size 14 and if you ask me, lipstick does not have a size.''