Ashley Graham is expecting a baby boy.

The 32-year-old model revealed in August she is pregnant with her first child, and on Thursday (07.11.19) she shared the exciting news that her tot will be a boy.

Whilst appearing on 'The Ellen Degeneres', the titular show host asked Ashley a series of rapid fire questions, and at the end, cheekily asked the question: ''Are you having a boy or a girl?''

Ashley began to answer ''A boy'' before realising she'd been caught out.

She then added: ''I'm having a boy! I'm going to be a mommy to a boy!''

The model and her husband Justin Ervin announced they were expecting their first child together on social media on their ninth wedding anniversary.

Ashley wrote on Instagram: ''Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life. It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin Life is about to get even better.''

She also posted a video of themselves, where they zoomed out the camera to show Ashley's baby bump before saying ''surprise''.

Justin also shared a selection of pictures of them together, including one where he is holding a picture from their ultrasound.

And he wrote: ''To my forever love and my daily inspiration. Happy anniversary @ashleygraham These 9 years have played out like a lifetime. I guess it's because my life really started once you came into it. Now that we've made a life together, let's make a life together. I love you and I love us. All of us... (sic)''

The pregnancy came as a surprise to fans of the beauty, as she said in January that she is not ready for kids as she wants to focus on her career for now.

She said: ''For me, being a wife and being a woman, happiness doesn't equate to having kids. Kids will come when they come. Happiness right now, is building with my husband and building my business.''

And in June, she added: ''Kids are just not on my radar. Not now. Eventually, yes. I've been married for nine years in August but I feel like I'm still too young to have them. I've got too many businesses still to build.''