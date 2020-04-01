Ashley Graham drove from New York City to Nebraska before the coronavirus lockdown.

The 32-year-old model, who gave birth to son Isaac just 10 weeks ago, returned to her hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska on the advice of her mother.

During an appearance on Miley Cyrus' Bright Minded Instagram Live Show on Tuesday (31.03.20), Ashley said: ''I was like, 'Let's go'.

''It's been a breath of fresh air. I'm looking out now and I can see grass ... I went for a walk.''

Ashley recently told Vogue about how she had initially been sceptical about her mother's idea but was now glad she had made the decision.

She explained: ''When the news started coming in about the COVID-19 pandemic, my mom decided for us to go back to my hometown of Lincoln, Nebraska. She said, 'Well, why don't we just drive. We can go to my house.'

''Everyone was sceptical: 'Drive to Nebraska? That's 20 hours!' But it was actually the right decision for us, because we could spend time not only with her but my husband Justin (Ervin's) parents, who met us here a week later. It's been nice to have family around us; we're fortunate enough to have this base. I have my New York coffee mug right in front of me, and I am missing the city and my friends, but I'm glad we came.''

Ashley also opened up to Miley that she is taking a positive outlook on the lockdown, revealing that she would have returned to work from maternity leave had it not been for the global pandemic.

She said: ''I'm having that time that I wouldn't have been able to have. I'm incredibly blessed.''

The star revealed that a family friend had lost his life to the disease, but she and her family are well. Ashley has been focusing on working out and self-havening during her enforced time off.

Discussing the practice of comforting yourself with hugs, Ashley explained: ''I learned it from my midwife. It teaches you touch and how to connect with yourself. All you're craving right now is someone to give you a hug.''