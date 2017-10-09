Ashley Graham has hit back at her critics, insisting she doesn't exercise to lose weight.

The 29-year-old model shared a number of videos of her Sunday work out and she just couldn't believe some of the comments she was receiving.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Everytime I post a workout video I get comments like, 'you'll never be skinny so stop trying' and 'you still need your fat to be a model', I workout to stay healthy, feel good, get rid of jet lag, clear my head, show big girls we can move like the rest of em, stay flexible & strong, have more energy. I don't workout to lose weight or my curves, bc [because] I love the skin I'm in (sic)''

It comes after Ashley admitted she is ''not convinced'' that there will ever be a time when women aren't self-conscious about their bodies.

She explained: ''There are some days I feel fat. I'm not convinced there's going to be a moment where every woman in the world wakes up and feels like a million dollars. So, what I want to do is give women the tools that will help when those moments come up. Sometimes it can be as easy as telling yourself that you are beautiful ...

''My mom is the most positive person. She has always had a smile on her face no matter what came her way. After seeing that, I'm not going to let a little cellulite get in the way of my happiness! ... Support each other. In the modelling industry, one woman is great, but in order to make a major change, you need a group of models supporting each other. At the end of the day, I just want to help other women be happy and thrive. And that's what I want for myself too.''