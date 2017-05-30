Ashley Graham tries to be ''consistent'' with her eating and fitness plan throughout the year, and she will have meals sent to her, which do not contain dairy products, to keep her on track.
Ashley Graham doesn't eat dairy products.
The 29-year-old model has admitted she tries to be ''consistent'' with her fitness and eating regime throughout the year, but when she has a ''heavy week'' of work coming up she will get meals delivered to her home to help her make ''healthy choices''.
The brunette beauty - who is married to Justin Ervin - told PEOPLE: ''I try to stay consistent throughout the year, and when I have a heavy week I have meals delivered to my house so that I'm making healthy choices. But I try not to eat dairy.''
And the star has revealed in the summer months she will snack on avocados, with a sprinkle of sea salt on.
When asked about her favourite food she will tuck into, she said: ''Avocado, sea salt, olive oil.''
And the fashion muse has revealed she hasn't been working out for a little while, but her lack of exercise has not impacted on how she feels.
She said: ''And I haven't worked out in a couple weeks but I still feel great.''
Although Ashley feels ''great'' with her appearance, she has admitted when she first steps foot on the beach and is sporting a bikini she feels slightly self-conscious for a brief moment before she feels ''comfortable'' flaunting her curves in a skimpy swimsuit.
She explained: ''I mean, of course like any girl when you get to the beach or the pool and you go, 'Oh, I have to take my cover-up off, crap.' And you feel like everybody's watching, and then you just go, 'Oh fine, I'll just take it off,' '' Graham says. ''And then all of a sudden you get comfortable and go, 'Okay. Another piña colada.'''