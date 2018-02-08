Ashley Graham says her ''authentic and vibrant'' personality helped her to secure her collaboration with Marina Rinaldi.

The 30-year-old beauty has joined forces with the plus-size label for a new denim line, and she's revealed how the collaboration came about.

She shared: ''I've been working with Marina Rinaldi for a few years and have always appreciated their mission to design quality and fashionable clothing for curvy women, who are often ignored in the luxury space.

''They approached me because they saw something authentic and vibrant in me, which could add a different perspective for the brand. This was such an exciting offer because I was able to put my own spin on denim trends.''

Ashley also revealed she played a hands-on role in the design process.

She told the New York Post newspaper: ''I worked closely with the MR design team on fabrics, on silhouettes and fit - even on small details like buttons or zippers.

''I didn't play fit model, but we took staple pieces from my own wardrobe, like body-con dresses, pencil skirts and structured jackets, and made them in denim.''

The brunette beauty already has her own impressive collection of jeans.

And she's revealed what she looks for in the perfect pair.

Ashley said: ''The fit has to be perfect. I have an hourglass figure, so sometimes jeans fit my thighs and hips, but are too large in the waist, which is why stretch denim is my go-to.''