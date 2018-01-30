Ashley Graham struggled to relate to models during her own childhood.

The 30-year-old beauty has recently emerged as one of the world's most bankable models, but Ashley - who admired the likes of Cindy Crawford - didn't see any stars with a similar body shape to herself during her younger years.

The curvaceous star explained: ''Traditionally, curvy models have been overlooked for beauty campaigns because society equated beauty with thinness.

''I used to have Cindy Crawford's Revlon campaigns taped to my wall as a teenager, and I remember thinking, Wow - she is gorgeous! But also, Where is the model who looks like me?''

Ashley stars in Revlon's latest campaign, and she hopes it will prove to be a game-changer for the fashion industry.

The American star also called on other women to make sure that fashion brands know what and who they wish to see in their advertising campaigns.

She told Refinery29: ''I hope this changes the status quo, and encourages more brands to equally represent everyone.

''Remember that perfection does not exist. Use your voice to tell these brands what you want to see. The more vocal we are, the more change there will be.''

This comes shortly after Ashley encouraged women to make their views heard by the big brands.

She said: ''Beauty is beyond size. If more people get vocal on social media, and more brands and designers put all types of women in their campaigns, it will change how we see beauty. We have to stay loud about it.''