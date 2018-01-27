Ashley Graham says beauty is ''beyond size''.

The 30-year-old model was thrilled to be the first plus size model to be cast for a beauty brand and hopes if people ''stay loud about it'', it will continue.

Writing for Glamour magazine, she shared: ''Beauty is beyond size. If more people get vocal on social media, and more brands and designers put all types of women in their campaigns, it will change how we see beauty. We have to stay loud about it.''

Meanwhile, Ashley previously claimed her new deal with Revlon marks a ''groundbreaking'' moment for the fashion industry.

She explained: ''Historically, curvy girls are not given beauty contacts ... It's kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn't happened yet. This is one of those moments where I'm over the moon, I cried a little.

''You've been slowly seeing [curvy] models pop up in make-up campaigns, but you haven't heard of any actually signing contracts, and I think it's because [companies] just want to get their feet wet. It's like, 'Hmmm, let's try this bold curvy thing now and see if it's real or see if it's a trend.' The average American woman is a size 14 and if you ask me, lipstick does not have a size.''

Ashley says it is her feisty nature that has been the key to her rise to the top of the fashion industry.

She said: ''The boldest move I've ever made for my career is standing up to people in power ... and making career moves and career changes. And knowing that no matter what, the move you're about to make is the one that could either change your life and your career or everything could fall apart.''