Ashley Graham has been asking her friends for advice on the best sex positions during pregnancy.

The 32-year-old model - who is expecting a baby boy with husband Justin Ervin - is due to give birth at the end of next month and has been finding it really hard to get frisky between the sheets with her spouse because her burgeoning baby bump keeps getting in the way.

Speaking in the January issue of Vogue magazine, she said: ''I feel like every relationship goes in waves of sex. You're like, 'Hey, do we need to plan this?'

''And now, with pregnancy, things have been real-ly diff-er-ent. Because there's this huge bulge that can be sensitive if you lay on it or go into a new position.

''I've been literally asking every single one of my friends who have had babies or who're pregnant, like, 'What positions do you guys do?' This has to be a normal conversation among mothers.

''I'm just taking in advice from everyone and not putting too much pressure on myself ... Kim [Kardashian West] immediately started telling me, 'Ashley, the pregnancy may be the hardest part, but the birth is the easiest'... Serena [Williams] was like, 'Call me; we should talk.' ''

And it's not just sex she's been getting advice on as her friend Amy Schumer - who has seven-month-old son Gene with her husband Chris Fischer - invited her over to look at the nursery.

Amy explained: ''I was like, 'And the nicest thing I can do for you is tell you that you won't hear from me again, but you can call me anytime. 'Cause it's a lot. People are so in your face when you're pregnant because they're so f**king excited for you. And you don't get it. You can't possibly get it. And then after you've had a baby you're like, 'Oh, I get it!'''