Ashley Graham and her sister Abigail have starred together in the Swimsuits for All summer 2019 campaign.

The 31-year-old model designed her own range of inclusive swimwear for the US label, and now she has has enlisted the help of her younger sibling to model her summer capsule collection.

And Ashley has revealed that she loved teaming up with her sister on the campaign, which was shot on the beaches of Punta Cana by A-List photographer Ben Watts, because the pair have always shared a ''strong presence in each other's lives''.

In a statement, Graham said: ''Despite our six-year age difference and busy lifestyles, my little sister and I have always been strong presences in each other's lives.

''We've shared countless memories together and going through our childhood photos was a trip down memory lane. Plus, she's a new mum and has never looked hotter in a swimsuit!''

The inclusive nine-piece collection is now available online, and features snakeskin, floral and mesh details, and Abigail was thrilled to help her sister promote her ''beauty beyond size'' message.

She added: ''I love to support Ashley in everything she does, especially when it comes to promoting her message of beauty beyond size.''

And Abigail explained that mothers should never feel self-conscious or ashamed of their body because they have carried ''a life'' which is ''miraculous''.

She continued: ''Remember at one point you were carrying a child, a life, which is incredible in its self, that is miraculous. Know that you're not alone, in the mix of all of the emotions that come with motherhood, all of these changes to your body are part of a journey you are going through an continue on.

''Don't feel bad asking for help, there is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for help, I had to ask. My girlfriends had to ask. Many women that I know in general needed help because motherhood is hard so just don't be afraid of it.''

However, this isn't the first time Ashley has looked to her family for inspiration, because last year the Vogue model posed alongside her mother, Linda, to model her fifth capsule collection for Swimsuit for All's 'Power of Journey' campaign.

Ashley said at the time: ''My mum has been my role model since childhood and has played a vital role in developing my confidence.

''She promoted body positivity in our household before it was a movement. Her feel-good attitude toward her own body has shaped my ability to remain positive and self-assured.

''I could not think of anyone better to join me in celebrating beauty of all shapes and sizes in this campaign. Plus, she's hot and looks incredible in the suits!''