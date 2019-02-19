Ashley Graham stars opposite Gal Gadot in the new Revlon campaign #ICanSoIDid.
The 31-year-old beauty was the first world-famous, plus-size model of her generation to sign a beauty contract with the cosmetic giant, and in a new short video - shot by Italian photographer Mario Sorrenti - Graham teams up with the 'Wonder Woman' actress to ''champion women's achievements''.
Speaking to her 8.1 million followers on Instagram, Graham wrote: ''#ICanSoIDid I'm so proud to play a role in the progress that has been made in the beauty and fashion industries and be a part of a campaign that champions women's achievements, big and small. Would love to hear your achievements as well (sic)''
The inclusive campaign also features 26-year-old fashion model Adwoa Aboah and Eniola Abioro alongside Graham and Gadot to promote their new Candid foundation line.
Gadot added on social media: ''I can, so I did. This is @revlon newest campaign championing women's achievements, big and small. #icansoidid (sic)''
Ashley previously admitted she shed a few tears when she agreed a beauty contract with Revlon last year.
The American star shared: ''It's kind of groundbreaking, because in my generation of models, this hasn't happened yet. This is one of those moments where I'm over the moon, I cried a little.''
The brunette beauty explained that fashion brands have increasingly used plus-size models in their campaigns over recent years.
And she believes that her curvaceous figure is more representative of normal American women than most models.
Ashley said: ''You've been slowly seeing [curvy] models pop up in make-up campaigns, but you haven't heard of any actually signing contracts, and I think it's because [companies] just want to get their feet wet. It's like, 'Hmmm, let's try this bold curvy thing now and see if it's real or see if it's a trend.'
''The average American woman is a size 14 and if you ask me, lipstick does not have a size.''
