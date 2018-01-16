Ashley Graham thinks a well-fitting bra is the ''foundation for your look''.

The 30-year-old beauty has just released her latest lingerie collection for Addition Elle, and Ashley has claimed that wearing a good bra is key to looking and feeling good.

The American star - who has been collaborating with the brand since 2013 - said: ''I always say that your bra is the foundation for your look, and a well-fitting bra that makes you feel good and look good is essential.''

The recently-launched line comes in sizes ranging from 36DD to 42G/H, and Ashley has previously admitted that starring in the advertising campaign makes her feel as though her career has come ''full circle''.

Ashley started her time in the business as a teenage lingerie model and she now finds herself in the same position in her adult life, having overcome a series of professional challenges en route.

Ashley said: ''My career has come full circle. My first job was modelling lingerie when I was 13. My mom had to sign a waiver to airbrush out my nipples!''

Among the challenges she's faced during her career is being described as a 'plus size' model, which is a label Ashley considers to be ''divisive''.

The brunette beauty hates the expression because she feels it is putting all women of that size and shape into one category.

She previously said: ''I think the word 'plus-size' is so divisive to women.

''I think that when you use the word 'plus-size' you're putting all these women into a category, 'You don't eat well.' 'You don't work out'. 'You could care less about your body.' 'You're insecure.' 'You have no confidence.'''