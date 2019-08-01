Ashley Benson has been chosen to be the face of Cosmopolitan's first fragrance launch.

The 29-year-old actress will front the American magazine's debut perfume launch, named Eau de Juice, after the publication - which is owned by Hearst Magazines - partnered with Luxe Brands to create a line of four scents that will be available exclusively at Ulta at the end of the year.

Luxe Brands has worked with the likes of Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber to create their fragrance lines.

Hearst's global chief licensing officer and head of brand development, Steve Ross said: ''We know that roughly one-third of all beauty spending in this country is done by Cosmo readers, so we're betting fragrance will be a relevant category that will really resonate with them -- not just in the US but in a multitude of key international territories.''

The four scents will be packaged in bright coloured, slightly crumpled juice boxes to bring the fragrances to life in a ''cheeky and whimsical way'' and are set to be displayed at 925 Ulta stores in stand-alone cases that resemble retro refrigerators.

Steve added: ''If you look at the bottles, for which we have a design patent pending, and aesthetics of the overall campaign, you can really see this brand come to life in a cheeky and whimsical way. That was intentional and we really leaned-in to our brand differentiator to find our own niche in a highly competitive fragrance market.''

Editor-in-Chief of Cosmopolitan US, Jessica Pels, was also involved with ''every element of this line'' and loved creating a product that is her ''secret weapon''.

She told WWD: ''Fragrance is the busy girl's secret weapon - you spritz some on your literal way out the door and you feel magically more pulled together. Plus you create a sense of intrigue whenever someone smells it, 'Ooo, what is that?' It brings people closer to you.''