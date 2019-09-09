Ashley Benson wants to have 25 children.

The 'Pretty Little Liars' star has become really broody since her co-stars Troian Bellisario and Shay Mitchell announced their pregnancies and, although she doesn't feel ready yet, she's hoping she'll have a big family of her own one day.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, Ashley said: ''I'm obsessed with babies.

''I want, like, 25 kids. Now they're [Troian and Shay] going to help with mine whenever I get pregnant -- not anytime soon -- but it'll be fun.''

And the 29-year-old actress has already started buying clothes for her future kids.

She explained: ''I just got three vintage T-shirts for my future children. I'm just going to keep them until they can wear them. I will go crazy.''

Ashley is currently dating Cara Delevingne after they met on the set of the film 'Her Smell' back in 2018.

They set tongues wagging in August of that year when they were seen leaving Kylie Jenner's birthday party together before being photographed kissing at an airport in London a few days later.

It's believed Cara is the first woman that Ashley has dated.

Earlier this year, the 26-year-old supermodel described her relationship with Ashley as being ''true love'' after a online troll criticised them.

The 'Suicide Squad' actress reacted with anger to messages written on Instagram when a fan accused Cara of behaving in a ''disrespectful'' way to Ashley and telling the 'Pretty Little Liars' star that she ''deserves better'' in response to a video posted by an Ashley fan account seemingly showing the actress playfully tying up and slapping a friend.

Cara fumed: ''You are f**king disgusting! If you have a problem with true love then come and say this s**t to my face instead (of) pathetically hating through Instagram.

''I genuinely feel sorry for you both, you are clearly not happy with your lives and have far too my time on your hands. Maybe get a hobby that doesn't involve being homophobic and hating others for being happy.''