Ashley Benson wants to buy Shay Mitchell's baby a designer jumper.

The 29-year-old actress ''can't wait'' to meet her former 'Pretty Little Liars' co-star's daughter when she's born in just a few weeks' time and has already decided that she will be splashing out on a luxurious item of clothing upon her arrival.

Speaking to PEOPLE.com, the blonde beauty said: ''I just can't wait to see her with the baby. She's going to be an amazing mom. I'll get her a designer item. I always get [my friends] Gucci jumpers. It's going to be the best.''

Although Shay is due to give birth any when now, she and her partner Matte Babel are still arguing over whether she'll have an epidural - an injection given in the spine commonly used during child birth to block the pain of contractions - when she's in labor as he's against drugs due to the side effects.

Speaking in a sneak peak at the YouTube Original Series 'Almost Ready', obtained by E News!, Matte said: ''Am I partial to no epidural? Yes. Why? Because I'm a hypochondriac. I'm afraid of drugs. My mom didn't use an epidural. I meet women all the time who didn't choose to use an epidural.''

However, the 32-year-old actress hasn't yet come around to his way of thinking and argued back: ''Would you get a root canal without any drugs?''

Shay announced she was expecting a baby in a sweet post on Instagram and a lengthy YouTube video at the beginning of summer, explaining why she chose to keep it a secret until she was more than six months into her pregnancy.

Admitting it had been ''hard'' to keep her pregnancy a secret, she said: ''When you're in the public eye, there are some things you want to just keep a secret until you feel ready. This, for me, has been the hardest.

''It's going to be really fun and awesome when I'm not trying to hide it anymore. I didn't want to come out on social media so early on. I'm going to be so happy when this comes out. I can be pregnant, like not suck my stomach in.''